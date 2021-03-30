Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of Q3 FY 2021 Trading Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Notification of Q3 FY 2021 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its Q3 FY 2021 Trading Update, which will include production and sales results for the three months to 31 March 2021, will be announced on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.