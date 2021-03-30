Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
30.03.2021 | 13:05
Index: NOMXI Benchmark Bond Index Information - New composition of NOMXI Benchmark Bond Indexes (03/21)

The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been
completed. The new composition will be effective as of Tuesday, April 6, 2021. 

RIKS 21 0414 will be removed from the NOMXIREAL and NOMXIREALTA indexes.

Please note that due to the lack of eligible inflation-linked Benchmark Bonds
only three bond classes are eligible for the NOMXIREAL and NOMXIREALTA indexes.
Due to these special circumstances, exceeding the maximum target weight of 30%
for individual bond classes in the NOMXIREAL index is inevitable. Therefore, on
the review date each of the three eligible bond classes has been given an equal
weight of 1/3, which is as close to the maximum target weight as possible in
the circumstances. 

Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal
amounts. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland,
telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849445
