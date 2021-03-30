TOKYO, Mar 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2021 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in February 2021 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 26,777 units (down 11.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,462 units (down 26.3%)CX-30: 7,454 units (down 19.7%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2021 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased production of commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in February 2021]CX-30: 9,878 units (down 17.0% year on year)MAZDA2: 4,590 units (up 8.7%)MAZDA3: 3,998 units (down 15.2%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in February 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.1points).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2021]MAZDA2: 2,673 units (up 10.8% year on year)CX-5: 2,587 units (down 13.2%)CX-8: 2,557 units (up 67.5%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2021 decreased 8.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America and Europe.[Exports of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 26,497 units (down 11.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,843 units (down 25.0%)CX-9: 5,866 units (up 15.1%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in February 2021 increased 4.4% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, China and other regions.[Global sales of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 29,845 units (down 3.2% year on year)CX-30: 17,299 units (up 12.7%)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 16,682 units (up 7.6%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com (bit.ly/3sEfAmY).Source: MazdaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.