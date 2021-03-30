

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - MarketingPulse Online, a two-day virtual conference organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today, bringing together more than 40 marketing and advertising experts from around the globe to share their creative strategies. They will also examine the latest marketing trends under the new normal and share success stories in the area of digital transformation.Under the theme "Marketing for GOOD", this year's MarketingPulse Online examines how companies are enhancing their branding strategies to engage consumers as part of the post-pandemic business recovery. The conference also focuses on digital transformation and the impact of new marketing technologies. Speakers come from world-renowned brands including the Alibaba Group, Blue Bottle Coffee, Booking.com, DBS Bank, lululemon, Kuaishou (Magnetic Engine), Mastercard, MTR Corporation Limited, the South China Morning Post, teamLab and Qianxun (Hangzhou) Holding Co.Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, welcomed international participants to the virtual conference, saying: "With the pandemic reshaping global economies and accelerating digital transformation trends, a platform such as MarketingPulse becomes more important than ever before. From innovation and technology to shifting consumer behaviour and brand-new business models, the marketing and branding industry is now facing significant transformation. This conference provides a platform for global brands, creative minds and service providers to explore partnerships, innovative marketing solutions and business development opportunities. With the theme 'Marketing for GOOD', it also explores how brands can take the lead in contributing to society while communicating creatively to consumers under the new normal."Experts speak on "Marketing for GOOD"In the first session this morning, Bryan Meehan, Executive Chair, Blue Bottle Coffee, shared on how the American coffee roaster and retailer raises consumers' awareness regarding various topical issues. "Blue Bottle has three core values: deliciousness, hospitality and sustainability. One of the beliefs we have at Blue Bottle is a limitless potential of caring. And that word really matters right now. For people in business who are thinking about reopening and how to reposition their brand going forward, I think constant care is really important," Mr Meehan said.Guy Kawasaki, a notable marketer, author and venture capitalist from the United States, who previously worked as Chief Evangelist at Apple and Special Advisor to the CEO of the Motorola division at Google, and now works as Chief Evangelist at graphic design company Canva, shared his advice on preparing for a digital future and mastering the art of communicating with customers in the new era. "As a marketing framework, figure out how you can create a product and then convince the world that you have something that is unique and valuable. That explains all of marketing," Mr Kawasaki said.Named as one of the world's most influential chief marketing officers (CMOs) by Forbes, Chris Tung, Chief Marketing Officer, Alibaba Group, led another session, examining how the e-commerce giant has demonstrated the true value of integrating marketing and philanthropy through digitalisation, innovation and technology.With the pandemic have a severe impact on the global tourism industry, Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, shared perspectives on how major brands have been responding to shifting consumer behaviour under the new normal, giving his predictions for marketing trends and tourism development as businesses begin to recover.In addition, Gary Liu, Chief Executive Officer at the South China Morning Post, shared his insights on moving a news organisation towards a digital future, exploiting the potential of digital technologies to accelerate innovation, engage audiences and transform the foundations of the media business. On the second day of the conference, Lim Bee Bee, Head of Marketing & Customer Management, Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), DBS Bank, will address the ground-breaking engagement of the younger generation through the computer gaming arena, sharing experiences and strategies to connect with digitally native, tech-savvy customers through compelling and innovative experiences.Examining the impact of livestream commerce and short video marketingLivestreaming e-commerce channels and short-video marketing have both become wildly popular across Mainland China. MarketingPulse Online brought together marketing experts from leading platforms and brands to explain their strategies and tricks of the trade to seize the significant opportunities presented by these platforms. The session featured Eray Li, General Manager of Southern China, Kuaishou (Magnetic Engine), and Alves Huang, CEO, Qianxun (Hangzhou) Holding Co, which has been assessed to be the number-one live broadcaster on Taobao over the years.Networking for opportunitiesMarketingPulse Online is featuring digital marketing workshops hosted by Facebook, iClick, PRIZM Group, Spread-it and Vfluencer that will offer practical marketing strategies in areas ranging from social media marketing to big data and livestreaming e-commerce. The conference also offers a virtual marketing consulting service provided by local marketing firms, offering real-time networking opportunities and intelligence exchange to industry players joining the event.Find the latest programme and speaker list at https://marketingpulse.hktdc.com/en/. 