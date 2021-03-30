Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Golden Independence Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the next series of drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these three reverse circulation (RC) holes targeting the main oxide zone include:

1.01 g/t gold and 7.3 g/t silver over 210 feet (64.0 metres) including 1.37 g/t gold and 9.8 g/t silver over 140 feet (42.7 metres) including 3.29 g/t gold and 21.0 g/t silver over 45 feet (13.7 metres)

0.25 g/t gold and 3.2 g/t silver over 215 feet (65.5metres) and 0.51 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver over 30 feet (9.7 metres)

0.46 g/t gold and 5.0 g/t silver over 40 feet (12.2 metres)

"These three holes continue to firm up the main oxide zone, and also show indications of additional mineralized zones at downhole depths of 850 to 900 feet (259 to 274 metres), including 0.51 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver over 30 feet and 0.46 g/t gold and 5.0 g/t silver over 40 feet," commented Golden Independence President, Tim Henneberry. "The Company will follow up on these deeper initial intersections in the up-coming Phase II program, anticipated to commence in early Q2," he concluded.

"Hole AGEI-33 returned 210 feet grading 1.01 g/t gold and 7.3 g/t silver from surface," noted Golden Independence CEO, Christos Doulis. "This hole was drilled in the center of the Independence property and of particular note is the 45 foot interval grading 3.3 gpt gold and 21 gpt silver at the bottom of the hole supporting our model that vertical fracture structures have enriched portions of the near surface oxide material with higher grades," he continued.

Table 1. 2020 Reverse Circulation Drill Results

Hole ft from ft to ft length m length g/t gold g/t silver AGEI-31 150 365 215 65.5 0.248 3.2 and 875 905 30 9.1 0.506 13.7 AGEI-33 0 210 210 64.0 1.012 7.3 including 70 210 140 42.7 1.373 9.8 including 155 200 45 13.7 3.293 21.0 AGEI-45 200 330 130 39.6 0.183 3.3 and 845 885 40 12.2 0.460 5.0

All assay results are drill widths not true widths, which is undetermined at this time.

Quality assurance

All samples were shipped to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko, Nevada with analyses completed at the ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada. Both facilities are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified. All samples are analyzed utilizing ALS ME-ICP41 procedure, an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish, with gold determined by the Au-AA23 procedure, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. ALS Minerals is independent from Golden Independence. Golden Independence institutes a rigorous QA/QC program of duplicate samples, blanks and standards. Based on a review of the QA/QC data is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

