Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce the company has signed an additional agreement with its CRO partner, KGK Science to further study the anti-inflammatory nature of AME-1.

KGK Science specializes in nutraceutical product testing and development and is leading the pre-clinical trials for Psyched. This new agreement will further advance the preliminary findings indicating an anti-inflammatory property of the AME-1 extract. This study will be the first to further explore the anti-inflammatory nature of the AME-1 extract from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom with a particular focus on gut health. When gut health is damaged, it can lead to inflammation thus promoting a chronic condition of the gut lining and impairment of barrier function of the digestive tract. The aim of the study is to explore the anti-inflammatory properties of AME-1 extract and demonstrate activities that may enhance digestive barrier function and immunity. This is significant as gut health and immunity promotion is substantial for health and wellness.

"This is a key first step in the health and wellness studies of AME-1, which lay the groundwork for future preclinical research," said Brian Tancowny, scientific advisor to Psyched Wellness

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita Muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

