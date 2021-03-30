Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID ) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (the "Company" or "Killi") is pleased to announce that further to a news release issued on February 25, 2021, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation") will be effected as of market open on April 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date"). No fractional shares will be issued on closing of the Consolidation and each fractional share then remaining after the Consolidation will be canceled. The Company's stock symbol will remain unchanged. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Common Shares will be 49423R205 and CA49423R2054, respectively.

"In light of our recent listing on the OTCQB, and in preparation of an extensive market awareness program throughout the United States, we are tightening our share structure so US investors, many of which are prohibited from purchasing shares of companies with over 100m shares, can participate in Killi," said Neil Sweeney, CEO, and Founder of Killi.

The Company currently has 336,296,001 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As of the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 67,259,200 post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), the transfer agent for the Common Shares, describing the process by which such shareholders may obtain new share certificates representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares. Shareholders holding their Common Shares through a bank, broker or other nominee should note that banks, brokers or other nominees may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those put in place by the Company and Computershare. Accordingly, shareholders who hold Common Shares with banks, brokers or other nominees and have questions related to the Consolidation are encouraged to contact such persons.

Investor Relations Update

Killi also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Jeanny So and Jeanny So Consulting (the "Consultant") dated March 29, 2021. Ms. So is a seasoned Investor Relations and Corporate Development professional with over 20 years of investor relations, public relations, corporate affairs, corporate development and communications experience. Ms. So will assist Killi's management in developing an investor relations plan and assist management with its internal investor relations duties, such as managing marketing materials, IR calendar and budget and other tasks. The Agreement has an initial term of 12 months, wherein the Company will pay the Consultant a fee of $6,000 per month. The engagement may be terminated by either party upon one month's written notice to the other party. The Consultant does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and it does not have any right or intent to acquire such interest. The Consultant has no relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Killi

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MyID) (OTCQB: MyIDF) is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a cash Data DividendTM for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

To learn more about how Killi fairly pays users via its Fair-Trade Data program, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

Download Killi here.

For more information, please visit killi.io.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Frostad, CFO

investorrelations@killi.io

1-855-908-DATA

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the date on which the Consolidation will be effected and the anticipated effects thereof. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the closing of the Consolidation; investors may not perceive the Consolidation as expected; the TSX Venture Exchange may not approve the Agreement; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78869