IONIQ Sciences, Inc.: IONIQ Sciences Announces Dr. Raphael E. Pollock has Joined its Medical Advisory Committee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ("IONIQ" or the "Company"), is developing a rapid and non-invasive multi-cancer screen for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. Today IONIQ Sciences announced that Raphael E. Pollock, MD, PhD, FACS has joined its Medical Advisory Committee. Dr. Pollock is an award-winning surgical oncologist, extensively published physician-scientist, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Surgical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center and currently the Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC).

Mr. Jared Bauer, IONIQ Sciences CEO, stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Pollock to our Medical Advisory Committee as we expand from our initial planned product, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, to a single non-invasive screen for multiple cancers. With more than two decades of surgical oncology and research experience, we expect Dr. Pollock can provide us with invaluable insight into the physiological effects of numerous types of cancers, as well as the different approaches to cancer management. We believe Dr. Pollock's contributions will accelerate our mission to develop and commercialize a modern solution for the early detection of multiple cancers and can monitor minimal residual disease."

Dr. Pollock shared, "I am delighted to join IONIQ's Medical Advisory Committee because detecting cancer at its earliest, most-treatable stages when lives can be saved has profound value to society. Simply put, early detection matters most. Oncology research has been an important part of my career. I believe in the work that IONIQ Sciences is doing and want to be a part of it."

About IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

IONIQ Sciences, Inc. is developing an advanced multi-cancer screening technology for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. IONIQ Sciences operates at the confluence of its Electrical Impedance Analytics (EIA) technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IONIQ Science's first product utilizing its proprietary analytic platform, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. FDA. IONIQ Sciences is also a key supporter and proud member of BioHive in Utah, which is the nation's fastest growing life science hub.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical, including, without limitation statements regarding IONIQ Sciences' future performance and goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in the IONIQ Sciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to IONIQ Sciences' ability to meet its funding requirements for its operations and other commitments and to obtain successful test results and regulatory approvals for its products. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections.

