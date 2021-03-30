Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc: Accustem Update

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 30, 2021.



Once the SEC has approved the Form 20-F (or it becomes effective), the final aspect of the distribution will be complete and Accustem will be an entirely separate entity and will move forward with plans to secure its own listing.

In the meantime, Tiziana shareholders are directed to the Accustem website at http://www.accustem.com/, where all further developments and news will be published.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA)

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder +44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com