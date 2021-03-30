Anzeige
WKN: A2H8QW ISIN: AU000000KZA9 
25.03.21
0,950 Euro
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2021
Edison Investment Research Limited: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA): Paxalisib Chinese Rights Licensed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Kazia (NASDAQ:KZIA) has announced it has signed an agreement for the Greater China rights to paxalisib with Simcere Pharmaceuticals. The deal includes an US$11m upfront (US$7m in cash, and US$4m in an equity investment), up to US$281m in milestone payments and royalties in the mid-teens. This is a key development for Kazia because not only does this payment help alleviate the near-term financing needs of the company, but the deal illustrates the potential value of this asset to partners.

We have increased our valuation US$215m or US$16.60 per basic ADR, from US$190 or US$15.02 per basic ADR. This increase is from the Simcere licensing deal (US$11m from upfront payments and US$14.1m from cash flows). This has reduced our expected future financing requirement to US$7m from US$14m previously.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638095/Kazia-Therapeutics-KZIA-Paxalisib-Chinese-Rights-Licensed

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
