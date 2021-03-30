California supermarket chain implements thermal temperature reading and health scanning solution integrated into time and attendance system in all stores

Logile, Inc. today announced that Northgate Market has completed rollout of Logile's Health Temperature (HT) Scanner time clocks across its chain of 41 supermarkets throughout Southern California as well as its distribution center in Anaheim, CA. Northgate is utilizing the HT scanning time clocks to screen employees and vendors to enforce compliance with its COVID-19 health and safety policies. Integration of the new HT scanning time clocks with Logile's time and attendance solution clears associates to work their scheduled shifts.

"Prior to utilizing Logile's HT scanning time clocks, we were spending labor hours to manually screen our associates," said Larry Keehne, director of support services at Northgate. "The integrated HT scanning time clock solution has eliminated the manual screening cost and has been widely praised by our associates for its privacy and simplicity. Post pandemic, we believe the solution will continue to play a role in implementing our health and safety protocols for employees during flu season as well as throughout the year."

Tom Herman, chief strategy officer at Northgate, shared, "We have been using Logile's workforce management suite for several years. When we approached Logile's leaders asking if they could assist us to reduce health and safety compliance costs related to COVID screening protocols, they jumped into action and partnered with their time clock manufacturer to integrate a thermal temperature reader and facial recognition with their clock software. They turned around a solution very quickly, and both managers and associates have been very pleased with the results."

Combining commercial-grade hardware with a customizable workflow engine, Logile's HT Scanner brings unrivaled resilience and the flexibility to effectively protect people and premises. Organizations are able to reduce risk and exposure with touch-free health and temperature scanning boasting 99.7 percent accuracy, multiple identification options, health and risk attestation questions and more.

"As a total store solution provider, Logile was excited to partner with Northgate on this unique and much needed solution," said Purna Mishra, Logile's president and CEO. "This collaboration produced a sustainable solution that addressed a challenge not only for Northgate, but for many of our other customers who face the same challenge."

About Northgate Market

Northgate Gonzalez Market is a premier Southern California supermarket chain headquartered in Anaheim, CA. Northgate operates 41 high-volume stores in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties, providing the highest quality merchandise, fresh and prepared foods and personal service. Learn more atwww.northgatemarket.com.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail store planning, workforce management and execution provider. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service-we transform retail operations. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Labor.

