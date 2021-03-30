Highlands Holdings Bond Issuer, Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, today confirms details for a bondholder call to be held following the publication of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited's ("Aspen") results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The call will be hosted by Michael Saffer, Principal Apollo Global Management LLC, Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Aspen, and Kevin Chidwick, Group Chief Financial Officer, Aspen.

The call will take place 5.30pm BST (UK) 12.30pm EST (US) on March 31, 2021.

Participant access

It is recommended to dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.



Event Conference Title Highland Holdings Limited Bondholder call Confirmation Code 9877929 US +1 323-794-2588 UK +44 (0)330 336 9125

