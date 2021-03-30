Revolutionary capital markets platform has raised $170 million to date from leading venture capital firms and some of the world's largest global financial institutions

Capitolis, the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced it has closed a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz ("a16z"), a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that backs transformational companies and bold entrepreneurs disrupting their industries with next-generation technology.

"We launched Capitolis four years ago to fundamentally re-imagine how the capital markets operate. Just as Airbnb has brought more capacity to the lodging industry, Capitolis is bringing meaningful additional balance sheet, capital and financing capacity to the market that is structurally and meaningfully constrained to create healthier, more vibrant and growing financial markets," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis. "The market's acceptance and adoption of our friendly disruptive solutions have exceeded our brightest hopes, and we are thrilled to have this significant investment and support from the world's top technology investors and leading financial institutions to grow and expand much faster."

"What sets Capitolis apart from other financial services players is the sheer scale of management's ambition and the substantial talent, technology and capital milestones they have achieved in bringing their innovative services to market," said Alex Rampell, partner at a16z. "We are proud to support Capitolis through this period of rapid growth."

The funding round, which included participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, J.P. Morgan and State Street, brings Capitolis' total funding to date to $170 million.

Capitolis-which combines deep markets expertise with a Silicon Valley mindset-arms banks, asset managers and hedge funds across the market ecosystem with an innovative technology platform that allows them to free up capital and safely remove barriers that would otherwise restrict growth.

"The market has spoken. Capitolis is building the financial system of the future," said Tom Glocer, co-founder and executive chairman of Capitolis. "With advanced technology, a talented team, a focus on operational excellence and the continued support of our trusted partners, I look forward to our ongoing progress."

"At Citi, we have been impressed with Capitolis' technology platform and their thoughtful, strategic approach to fostering a more efficient marketplace," said Okan Pekin, Global Head of Securities Services at Citi. "We feel the opportunity in front of them is significant and there is a long runway for growth."

Capitolis, which has a rapidly growing client base, intends to use the funds from this latest investment to drive further innovation in its technology and product development, bolster customer support and sales and grow its team from 90 employees to over 150 by year's end.

For more about Capitolis, please visit www.capitolis.com.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005020/en/

Contacts:

Brett Philbin, Natalie Strom, Erin McMahon (Global)

Edelman

+1 312 826 7161

CapitolisNY@edelman.com

Yehuda Swizer (Israel)

Item Media

+972 52 3702844

Yehuda@item-media.co.il

Jessica Zall

Global Head of Marketing Communications, Capitolis

+1 212 388 5012

jessicaz@capitolis.com