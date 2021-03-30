Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pharmiva AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (136/21)

On request of Pharmiva AB, company registration number 559007-0958, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 31, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 6,945,972 shares. Shares Short name: PHARM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,141,972 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530670 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219373 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559007-0958 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: PHARM TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 1,092,500 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO3 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of twenty (20) trading days immediately preceding 24 March 2022 (24 March included), however, with a maximum value of SEK 20 per share and a minimum value of SEK 0,12 (quota value). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription March 28, 2022-April 8, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 6, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658885 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220762 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.