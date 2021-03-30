Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Granite Creek Copper Ltd ("Granite Creek") to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Granite Creek's Carmacks and Carmacks North project, located in the high-grade Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. GoldSpot will work closely with Granite Creek's technical team to analyze geological, geochemical, and geophysical data covering the Company's advanced and early-stage targets including targeting for the 2021 drill campaign slated to commence in early May.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a mining-focused technology company that is working with some of the leading exploration and mining names in the industry to apply cutting edge Artificial Intelligence ("AI") algorithms to significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration. Recent successes by GoldSpot with both leading producers and explorer/developers have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using this advanced analytical technology.

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be engaged again by the Metallic Group. Our teams have meshed very well in the ongoing collaboration with Metallic Minerals and Group Ten Metals where our work is already delivering value to these exciting exploration projects. We look forward to building our relationship with Granite Creek and achieving exploration successes with them. We are excited to be working on another one of the Metallic Group's exceptional projects in this prolific mining jurisdiction that has tremendous blue sky."

Tim Johnson, President and CEO of Granite Creek Copper, commented: "We look forward to working with the GoldSpot team on Granite Creek's Carmacks and Carmacks North project. GoldSpot's innovative AI techniques are particu-larly relevant as we have numerous multi-kilometer target areas across a 176 square kilometer highly prospective land package, with an extensive exploration database. Their work, in tandem with our technical team's extensive knowledge of the Minto Copper Belt will allow us to quickly refine and prioritize existing exploration targets while driving new discoveries in less explored areas of this prolific, high-grade copper district. We look forward to providing more comprehensive updates and further information as we start to receive results from our on-going programs and begin our work with GoldSpot."

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves times, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Yukon's Minto copper district where it holds the Carmacks and Carmacks North project. This combined 176-square-kilometer property is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Explorations Ltd, to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

