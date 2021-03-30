Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of SpectrumOne AB (47/21)

With effect from March 31, 2021, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 09, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SPEONE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015810601 Order book ID: 221249 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 31, 2021, the paid subscription units in SpectrumOne AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPEONE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015810619 Order book ID: 221250 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB