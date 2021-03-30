Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
WKN: A14RZK ISIN: SE0006994448 Ticker-Symbol: 9TE 
Frankfurt
30.03.21
08:05 Uhr
0,205 Euro
-0,005
-2,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of SpectrumOne AB (47/21)

With effect from March 31, 2021, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April
09, 2021. 

Instrument:      Unit rights                             
Short name:      SPEONE UR                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015810601                            
Order book ID:   221249                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

With effect from March 31, 2021, the paid subscription units in SpectrumOne AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription units                 
Short name:      SPEONE BTU                              
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015810619                            
Order book ID:   221250                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
