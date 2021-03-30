Winners, Inc.: VegasWINNERS Taps Top TV Production Executives to Round Out Production Team for New Podcast Expected to Start Airing 2nd Quarter 2021

Deb Whitcas and Claire Dew Join the Production Team for High Quality Shows Focused on the Sports Betting World

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today it has hired Deb Whitcas and Claire Dew to join its production team for high quality shows focused on the sports betting world.

Deb Whitcas

VegasWINNERS

Sideline Reporter and Producer

Claire Dew

VegasWINNERS

Field Director and Production Manager

"We have an incredible team in place with the addition of Deb and Claire to make our podcast one of the most reliable and popular around when it comes to wagering advice on the next big game," said VegasWINNERS CEO and Host Wayne Allyn Root. "We have Emmy award winning producers in television and sports and really have the dream team."

The new video podcast series, featuring Wayne Allyn Root and former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges, promises to bring fun combined with the best sports betting advice to viewers. The show will create an entertainment series where people can feel comfortable they're getting quality, professional information they need to know before wagering. The show will feature different guests weekly and also locations from all around the sports and gambling worlds.

Deb Whitcas joins VegasWINNERS as a sideline reporter and is a two-time Emmy winning TV producer and was previously a producer on the daytime show The Doctors. Deb is also an on-camera sports reporter for various digital media.

Claire Dew is VegasWINNERS new field director and production manager. She is a former Division 1 Track and Field starter for the University Of North Carolina. Today, Claire is an accomplished creative producer and production manager. She has worked with some of the top media giants in the industry such as Ellen Digital Ventures, Fox Studios, Netflix and many more.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

