MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Announces Customer Expansion for Health Karma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Karma, is signing up customers nationwide through all current sales and marketing channels.

Health Karma Direct to Consumer Program

As brand awareness has increased, Health Karma has been successful in its performance marketing initiatives to drive customer acquisition. Increased customer sign-ups have come from targeted social media campaigns, content marketing through its educational blog as well as customized task-based in-app messages and email communications. The company has leveraged SEO & SEM to enhance Health Karma's search presence. Word of mouth is also taking hold as customers are being referred in from users that are recommending Health Karma as a solution to lower healthcare costs.

Health Karma Employer Program

Due to the accelerated roll out of the Health Karma for Employers program, the company is expanding its in-house employer sales team to support the current level of interest. New employer sign-ups have dictated the need to expand the client success team to actively manage these accounts.

Health Karma Partner Program

With the recent introduction of the Health Karma Partner Program the company is pleased to announce that it is in the early stages of partnering with payroll and professional employer organizations. In addition, the company is building relationships with select regional and national benefits brokers and consultants to accelerate education, acquisition, and engagement.

"We recognize the need for speed to market with our Health Karma product offering. We have developed a comprehensive solution that can reduce healthcare costs, educate consumers, and facilitate a safe healthcare delivery system through virtual primary care during a time in our society that consumers need it most. The new customer sign-ups are demonstrating market demand and we are committed to providing superior customer service during our continued expansion." stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(954) 908-3481

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638032/MediXall-Group-Announces-Customer-Expansion-for-Health-Karma