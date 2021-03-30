Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Announces Product Availability and Shipment of Enterprise Gen4 NVMe Solid State Drives

N1962 Series Gen4 NVMe SSDs Deliver Exceptional Performance to Server & Storage Marketplace

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the availability and shipment of its N1962 Gen4 Enterprise NVMe Solid State Drives (SSDs) to server and storage users. This next generation SSD utilizes the PCIe Gen4 protocol with backward compatibility to Gen3, best-in-class firmware, and a wide array of enterprise feature sets. Netlist's N1962 delivers ultra-fast performance and superior reliability to handle the toughest computational & read / write intensive enterprise application workloads, including high-frequency trading, artificial intelligence, content delivery, and database acceleration.

The use of Gen4 NVMe server and storage systems continues to expand, and has resulted in increased demand for high-performance enterprise SSDs. This has caused a tight supply environment for Gen4 SSDs and resulted in supply chain and operational disruptions in the marketplace. With availability in 8TB and 16TB, and a robust feature set, Netlist's N1962 SSDs provide the high performance and supply requirements demanded by enterprise customers.

Tinh Ngo, Netlist Vice President, Marketing, said, "We are excited to announce the availability and shipment of Netlist's Gen4 NVMe SSDs, which deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The Gen4 SSD market remains constrained and Netlist's ability to rapidly supply its customer with these enterprise SSDs will allow them to meet production schedules and ensure continuity of their supply chain."

Netlist's N1962 Enterprise SSD key specifications and features:

World-class performance: 7 GB/s sequential and 1.6M IOPS random read speeds, topping other Gen4 solutions in the market

Short lead times: < 2 to 4 weeks for high-capacity drives (8TB and 16TB)

Longer product lifecycle: extends in-field use and reduces overall engineering and test spend

NVM Express compliant form factor U.2 (2.5")

Capacity range: 3.2TB to 15.36TB providing scale up as needed

Customizable endurance features of up to 9 drive writes per day (DWPD)

T10 PI for end-to-end data protection: supporting variable sector size for erasure coding as an example

NVMe feature additions: telemetry, sanitize, self-test enabling enhanced debugging & security capabilities

Customization capabilities: modifications of firmware for performance, and power; thermal and mechanical upgrades for extreme condition testing (e.g. shock & vibration)

To learn more about Netlist's NVMe SSD products (AIC HHHL, U.2, EDSFF (E1.S), and M.2), visit www.netlist.com/products/nvme-ssd or contact your local Netlist sales representative, at www.netlist.com/sales-support for additional information.

For pricing, sampling, and general NVMe SSD inquiries, please email ssd@netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 26, 2021, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Netlist

ssd@netlist.com

(949) 435-0025

Investors/Media

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637960/Netlist-Announces-Product-Availability-and-Shipment-of-Enterprise-Gen4-NVMeTM-Solid-State-Drives