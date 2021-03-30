Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Selection of Investment Bank and Nominated Advisor for Proposed Merger of the Dragon SPAC and Napo EU, Jaguar's Italian Subsidiary

Update regarding March 15, 2021 meeting with European regulatory authority regarding potential Covid-related indication for crofelemer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company supports the selection of the investment bank and nominated advisor ("NOMAD") made by the lead sponsor of the planned Dragon special purpose acquisition company (the "Dragon SPAC"). The Dragon SPAC anticipates listing on AIM Italia and merging with its named target, Napo EU S.p.A. ("Napo EU"), the Company's Italian subsidiary.

Additional information on the Dragon SPAC's banking engagement, including the Dragon SPAC's selection of its required NOMAD, will be issued after the upcoming holidays, during the week of April 5th. A NOMAD is a required financial services firm that will assist and support the issuer, the Dragon SPAC, in ensuring compliance with Borsa Italiana's IPO process for listing on AIM Italia.

Regarding development and commercialization of crofelemer for COVID-related diarrhea, the subject of an exclusive license from Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), Jaguar's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, to Napo EU for the European marketplace (excluding Russia), Napo team members had a scientific advice consultation meeting with a European Union regulatory authority on March 15, 2021. The consensus from the meeting is that diarrhea in infected COVID patients is a recognized unmet need in the EU, which means diarrhea treatment in this patient population would be eligible for the European Medicines Agency's conditional marketing authorization pathway. Such a conditional approval pathway would provide a fast-track application review process during public health emergencies. The regulatory authority requested that Napo develop a clinical protocol synopsis for a placebo-controlled trial in infected COVID-19 patients for their review, which the Company has submitted.

The March 15, 2021 meeting with the regulatory authority also resulted in confirmation that safety and efficacy data from Napo's approved US New Drug Application (NDA) for crofelemer (Mytesi®) for the drug's FDA-approved indication in the US for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy may be included in Napo's planned conditional approval application for an equivalent indication in the EU.

