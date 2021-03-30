Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.03.2021
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
30.03.21
08:04 Uhr
4,760 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.03.2021 | 14:39
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 30

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Director Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 1 May 2021, Linda Yueh will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director of SEGRO plc. Linda will become a member of SEGRO's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees on appointment.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

31 March 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
