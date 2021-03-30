Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, is proud to welcome Emily Graham as its operating Chief Financial Officer.

Emily Graham's appointment follows a successful and dynamic growth period with TraceSafe's outgoing CFO Alan Tam, who is moving on to new and exciting ventures. Emily specializes in scaling companies with fast growth like TraceSafe, and has 20 years of accounting and leadership experience in the construction and manufacturing industries.

Commenting on the appointment, Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO said, "We're thrilled to welcome Emily to the TraceSafe team. With her expertise and strategic industry knowledge, we'll foster increased communication and regular cadence with our investors. Her appointment represents the next chapter in TraceSafe's evolution and our continued growth."

The Board of Directors would like to thank Alan for his leadership and dedication to TraceSafe over the last several years, guiding the company to the current level of success and for ensuring a long and stable transition for Emily Graham over the coming months. Alan oversaw the highest growth period in TraceSafe's history, with 100% increase in revenue quarter over quarter, and $1 million revenue earned in Q3 2020.

In a recent role, Emily Graham oversaw $250 million in revenue and an annual capital budget of $10 million. She is an accomplished CPA and holds an MBA with a focus on Marketing and IT Management. Thanks to TraceSafe's multi-year technology agreements with large international firms, it now requires the strategic leadership of a full-time operational Chief Financial Officer to take the company to its next operational level.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io

