DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces Appointment of NYC-Based Eric Lerner to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DigiMax Global Solutions (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric S. Lerner to the Board of Directors.

Eric S. Lerner, Esq is an attorney and cofounder of a number of successful companies and non-profits where he advocates for a variety of social causes. He is skilled in investor relations, strategic planning, fundraising and venture capital. Most recently, Eric was a Director of the U.S. Presidential Campaign of Brock Pierce, co-founder of Blockchain Capital and Block.one, which released EOS.IO software, the largest ICO in history. Eric also served as liaison to the Independence Party and co-organized the largest National Convention for Independent candidates in the United States. Eric practices law and serves and has served on the Board of Directors of numerous organizations, including Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, Mandela Institute for Humanity, and biotech firm, TO Pharmaceuticals. Eric has served as an advisor to many high-profile clients, including a co-founder of Facebook, and for almost a decade, he has served as a senior advisor and special counsel to the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Eric graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law. He has been admitted to practice law in New York state and federal courts since 2005, and has been Of Counsel to Lerner & Lerner, P.C., since 2013. Prior to that, Eric practiced in the Media and Entertainment and Litigation groups at Pryor Cashman LLP where he worked under the co-chair of the Media and Entertainment group.

"We are honoured to have Mr. Lerner join our Board," said DigiMax CEO and Director Chris Carl. "With his impressive history of assisting his clients through significant business accomplishments, we appreciate Eric's passion for creating great companies, and his high moral compass, and we look forward to working together to help the Company build an ever-stronger U.S. presence."

"I see DigiMax as a company poised for great success by combining artificial intelligence with the power of blockchain technology to help make the cryptocurrency world safer and more efficient for investors," said Eric Lerner. "I am known for thinking outside the box and plan to bring a unique perspective to the DigiMax Board."

About DigiMax

DigiMax is a company formed to utilize advanced financial technologies, together with predictive analytics derived from artificial intelligence-based machine learning, to provide customers with high value products and services in multiple market sectors.

The recent acquisitions of 100% of the DataNavee shares, and Darwin Ecosystem assets have given DigiMax a globally competitive artificial intelligence platform from which to offer these products and services.

DigiMax currently has two such products available at present: its Projected Personality Interpreter offered to large organizations to assist with assessing personality traits of existing and potential employees, and CryptoDivine.ai that is a subscription-based information tool that assists investors in determining when price trend changes are likely to occur for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

DigiMax expects to increase the number of valuable product offerings made available to small businesses and individuals in the coming months.

Contacts DigiMax:

Martti Kangas

Investor Communications

647-521-9261

mkangas@digimax-global.com

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

