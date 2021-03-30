ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Expands Technology for Use With Fintech

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com. Under the guidance of its new Board of Directors, who bring decades of experience within various business sectors, the Company is pleased to announce the creation of a new subsidiary, Zoom Tech Incorporated. ZMA has made the commitment to expand and develop new software platforms and services that will diversify its revenue within various technology markets. ZMA's well established payment platforms (see companies like Paysafe® and Square®) and its multitude of existing technological assets have inspired the pursuit of these cross-market opportunities. Zoom Tech will cultivate unique, relevant, and progressive technologies, not only within its core hospitality sector, but within new markets desperate for innovation.

In addition to acquisitions, the Company has several strategic projects underway. We are taking aim at opportunities within the financial technologies, and gaming markets while building upon our hospitality expertise. All of these avenues are expected to become the building blocks upon which these innovative subsidiaries will be built.

As part of this process, the Company has taken its social relevance software and is expanding the core of this technology into a broad range of new products. The first new project fits the Financial Technology (Fintech) sector and is called LoanCache. It is an aggregating website similar to Kayak® and Trivago® or in the loan industry, Lending Tree® and NerdWallet®.

LoanCache will allow consumers to easily find, compare reviews, and apply for a much wider range of loan types than any other sites. In addition, using our "social relevance" toolset, LoanCache will provide customers with the right tools to find legitimate and socially conscious lenders in the signature, title, payday, credit card, and mortgage loan industries. LoanCache will deliver revenues by way of advertising, marketing services and big data.

Company CEO Sean Schaeffer stated, "We are giving equal attention to all of our products. We are excited to have both the funding and the team to pursue multiple projects at the same time. We are working towards providing some exciting presentation materials to our shareholders in the upcoming days and weeks."

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

