SymBio announced on 23 March 2021 that it has received marketing approval for Treakisym (bendamustine) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The drug has been approved for relapsed and refractory disease in two combinations: with rituximab and polatuzumab vedotin or with rituximab alone. We expect this approval to approximately double the addressable market for the drug in Japan.

