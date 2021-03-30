PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Solutions Promotes Jon Lamb to Chief Executive Officer of MUSA Holdings

Lamb's Leadership Skills Highly Compatible with PowerBand's Digital Mission

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs is pleased to announce the promotion of Jon Lamb to CEO of MUSA Holdings ("MUSA").

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, commented: "Jon is an extraordinary executive, and as demonstrated in his role as President of DRIVRZ, his vision and experience will greatly benefit our leasing strategy and will prove to be key to successfully solidifying Powerband's vision for the DRIVRZ solution."

"Jon is a world-class entrepreneur," added Jennings, "whose execution skills have literally taken him from leadership roles on nuclear submarines to the executive suite. His precision and execution are unsurpassed."

Lamb has founded and served as CEO and President of numerous successful business entities. He is also a patent author and mission-driven investor.

Lamb is a proven executive and entrepreneur in the automotive and marketing industries, with numerous exits to his credit. He has served in CEO and President roles with Brickell.IO, Privatized Capital, Hundy Inc, Transparent AI and Visible Customer. Jon also has a distinguished record for military service in the United States Navy as a high-tech, weaponry specialist on nuclear submarines.

He is also an active board member and advisor to multiple ad tech and fintech organizations as well as a valuable asset to industry-leading automotive retailers, OEMs, digital marketplaces, and fintech start-ups through his private equity and advisory firm in Miami. He is widely recognized for his accomplishments in technologies, business strategy, product development, marketplaces, and capitalization.

Jon has served as President of DRIVRZ US since January of this year.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

