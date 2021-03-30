Anzeige
Nordic Minerals Ltd.: Nordic Minerals Ltd Announces Expanded Mineral Holding

This press release is not for dissemination in the United Sates or for distribution to U.S. news wire services

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Donald Benson, President of Nordic Minerals Ltd, (hereinafter referred to as ("Nordic") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new 48 hectare Mineral Claim at Douglas Lake. The claim adjoins Nordic's 449 hectare Mineral Claim which is located in very close proximity to Hudbay Minerals Inc, 777 Mine at Flin Flon, Manitoba. Hudbay Minerals Inc which has continuously operated a mine at Flin Flon for over 80 years, is the adjoining mineral claims owner.

Previous exploration on the mineral claims has resulted in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index recognizing two mineralization occurrences one SMDI #2417 from the GAW drill hole (copper/zinc) and SMDI #0040 from a trench (copper/gold/silver).

Nordic has recently received drilling permits and intends to undertake a drilling program at its Douglas Lake, Saskatchewan property in the summer of 2021. Saskatchewan is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the World.

For further information visit www.nordicmineralsltd.com or contact:

Donald P. Benson
President
Nordic Minerals Ltd
Tel 204-955-5042

SOURCE: Nordic Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638008/Nordic-Minerals-Ltd-Announces-Expanded-Mineral-Holding

