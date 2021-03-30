Learn and Earn: Quincy Jones and Qwest TV Partner with Learn & Earn to Deliver Courses on the History of Jazz for Millions of High School Students

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Quincy Jones' Qwest TV , has partnered with Learn & Earn, an app that allows K-12 students to learn, earn, and invest real money. Students complete bite-size courses on hundreds of subjects like entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy, and music. Learn & Earn helps young people develop skills and build knowledge outside of the classroom - while earning money for completing courses from sponsors or parents.

"I've been on the planet for eight decades and have been lucky enough to have witnessed first-hand a large part of the development of jazz, from the '40s and '50s when it gained worldwide popularity to how it grew to influence all manner of musical styles like soul, funk, R&B, and hip-hop. The values of jazz are universal: It's about sharing, freedom, experimenting, love, and life."

"At its roots, jazz was an improvised, artistic expression of emotions born from an environment of oppression and slavery. It is central to our cultural fabric, and we need to understand and respect its importance in that regard so we can keep building on that great cultural legacy!" - Quincy Jones, Co-Founder, Qwest TV

According to the World Economic Forum, during the global pandemic, 1.2 billion children worldwide have been affected by school building closures. Learn & Earn, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA, aims to reach as many of these students as possible, in particular those from low-income households, who make up more than 50 percent of Learn & Earn users. Students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, are four times more likely to graduate from college.

"Quincy Jones has had a remarkable impact on our world; it's a great honor to help spread his creative and cultural light to young people across America." explained Walter Cruttenden, founder of successful micro-investing platform, Acorns, and Chairman of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. "Helping students learn the origins of jazz, blues, and gospel music, and how it influences all types of music genres around the world."

Learn & Earn allows K-12 students in the United States to select bite-size courses and earn money upon completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their UTMA/UGMA-approved investment account with Robo-Bumpers to keep their portfolio diversified and growing over time. They have a "Core" portfolio of the world's largest diversified ETFs, and they can also select up to ten separate large cap stocks, or ETFs, from a curated "Explore" portfolio. This allows them to invest in fractional shares of companies like Apple, Spotify, Tesla, and Netflix. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities. Students will be able to use the funds they've earned for college tuition, a certificate program, technical school, or to start a business.

"Education has always been a central pillar of Qwest TV. We believe that jazz can teach us the way to build a better future because it contains human history and represents the process of expression that has the power to emancipate and elevate each one of us. This partnership with Learn & Earn will help kids connect to their cultural heritage, and that is what Qwest TV is all about, whether through partnerships like this or our education scheme, offering 1000+ concerts, documentaries and rare archive material to students all over the world." - Reza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV CEO and Co-founder

Learn & Earn receives support and advice from enterprises like Franklin Templeton Investments and Roth Capital Partners. Advisors include: Dr. Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize-winning economist; Dr. William Elliott III, Founder and Director of the Center on Assets, Education and Inclusion at the University of Michigan; Shlomo Benartzi, Professor Emeritus, UCLA Anderson School of Management; and Jon Fee, Head of Global Marketing for Saleforce.org.

The app can be found on the App Store or Google Play.

About Qwest TV

Qwest TV (qwest.tv) is a celebration of unique talents, traditions, and rhythms. With more than 1,300+ music-related experiences on offer, the video streaming service strives to be the world's home for jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, blues, electronic, classical, and music from all over the world... Qwest TV is where great music meets. Co-founded and curated by Quincy Jones, the platform preserves the richness of history, while reflecting the present-day beauty and reality of culturally and racially diverse people.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Learn & Earn

Created by the team behind Blast, Learn & Earn is the app that pays kids to learn. Covering real-world topics not taught in school, the bite-size courses reward students with funds from sponsors and parents. These funds are then invested for the students, opening up a whole world of savings and investments for them. Working with pre-eminent partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech and EdTech to redefine remote learning with courses that cover topics, such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. The app's ultimate mission is simple: Teach kids how to become successful adults. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information. Disclosures.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

