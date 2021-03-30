Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics is an industry leader in end-to-end turnkey projects for worldwide clients.

For a decade, Sevan has provided multi-site solutions for dozens of clients along an entire project life cycle including Technology Data Analytics, Development Services, Surveys Facility Assessments, Architecture Design, Engineering, Construction Services and Program Management.

Sevan recently entered into a collaborative partnership with a new client, My Pets Wellness, to design and build state-of-the-art veterinary care facilities. As the need for quality veterinary care and services increased, My Pets Wellness approached Sevan to provide guidance with their vision of building new clinics and hospitals.

My Pets Wellness now utilizes all of Sevan's lines of business, ranging from survey and design services, planning, zoning, permitting and equipment purchasing, all the way to program and construction management services. These services assist My Pets Wellness and other Sevan clients by streamlining the construction process, resulting in rapid rollout and business growth.

Sevan created three different design templates for My Pets Wellness. Leading the overall construction efforts, Sevan also serves as an integral partner from start to finish, managing all aspects of prototypical design elements finishes, flooring, furniture and signage all the way through permitting and purchasing.

"Central to our growth strategy is new location development, and Sevan has been a critical partner in helping us realize our new store opening goals," Brock Leach, CEO of My Pets Wellness said. "Our focus is on providing excellent care to our pet patients. Sevan's partnership allows us to keep our focus where it belongs."

The Sevan team appreciates their partnership with My Pets Wellness.

"My Pets Wellness has been great to work with from the initial hospital and clinic prototype designs all the way through construction turnover," Andrew Barnett, Sevan Operational Program Lead, said. "We look forward to continuing the veterinary multi-unit rollouts across the country for years to come."

My Pets Wellness has opened and currently operates nine locations across four states. With Sevan as a strategic partner, My Pets Wellness plans on opening seven more locations in 2021 and more than 20 in 2022.

In 2020, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 7th consecutive year and ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Also, in 2020, Sevan ranked No. 16 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 34 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our award rankings and acquisitions.

Sevan is a construction and project management firm that leverages innovative technology to deliver excellence to clients. Sevan headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois has 400+ employees and an international office in London.

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants, and completed more than 28,000 surveys. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

