OneCloud is the first Anaplan technology partner to offer Transactional API support and will seamlessly connect source system data streams into the Anaplan platform

OneCloud announced the Anaplan BizApp to support Anaplan Transactional APIs, expanding the company's Anaplan integration connector. OneCloud joined Anaplan's technology partner ecosystem in 2020 and enables Anaplan customers to seamlessly access additional data integrations for a truly connected planning experience. OneCloud is a provider of iPaaS technology through its precision platform to integrate and manage enterprise data.

Launched in September 2020, Anaplan Transactional APIs enable users to read and write granular data, quickly zero in on the precise data they need, exactly when they need it, and deliver deeper insights into their workspaces and models. These Transactional APIs are comprised of both data and metadata APIs and help businesses extend Anaplan's platform capabilities through rich integrations, while also gaining a deeper understanding of their modeling constructs. The Anaplan BizApp from OneCloud is now enhanced to leverage these new APIs, providing users with near real-time access to their most relevant data so they can model scenarios and make agile, intelligence-driven decisions.

"As the first Anaplan technology partner to offer Transactional API support, we're well positioned to support powerful use cases around procurement, sales, and capacity planning that connect source-system data to Anaplan in a more timely and precise manner," said Brian Meyers, OneCloud's chief product officer. "Users can manage data streams to create precise plans and make better decisions to result in the best outcomes."

OneCloud BizApps provide administrators and users the ability to automate complex workflows and simplify bi-directional integrations with Anaplan across a hybrid mix of on-premises and cloud business-critical applications. Now that OneCloud can support transactional updates to and from Anaplan, data can be exchanged more seamlessly between systems, extending a streaming data ecosystem.

"At Anaplan, we want to make it easy for business leaders to access data from every corner of their organization so they can model scenarios effectively and make decisions with confidence," said Sampath Gomatam, SVP, Technology partnerships, Anaplan. "We introduced Anaplan Transactional APIs last year to simplify advanced data integrations and arm business leaders with deeper insights into the data they need most. We are excited to see OneCloud leverage these APIs through the Anaplan BizApp to help customers seamlessly exchange data across their business-critical platforms and applications."

To learn more about how OneCloud's Anaplan BizApp leverages Transactional APIs to deliver access to fast and precise data integrations with Anaplan, read this article https://help.onecloud.io/en/articles/5091155-anaplan-transaction-capabilities.

About OneCloud

OneCloud is a modern iPaaS technology that provides intuitive integration, data transformation, and automation for a wide range of business-critical applications that reside on-premises and in the cloud. OneCloud has the ability to integrate with thousands of applications with specific connectors that include pre-built intelligence such as Anaplan, BlackLine, Bigquery, IBM, Investran, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, PowerBI, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Tableau, Trintech, UltiPro, Workday, Workiva, Yardi and more. To learn more, visit https://www.onecloud.io/resource-library or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information about Anaplan, please visit www.anaplan.com

