HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 30 March 2021, Karo Pharma is publishing its annual report for 2020 on the company's website, www.karopharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Johnsson, CFO, 073-507 88 61, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English. The Swedish version represents the original version and has been translated into English.

This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 March, at 15:00 CET

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-publishes-the-2020-annual-report,c3317227

The following files are available for download: