Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus Corp. Provides Corporate Update

CADUCEUS CORP launches new corporate website and Twitter account, establishes new business strategy and reaches new milestone.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / CADUCEUS CORP, INC. (CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company focused on strategic consumer goods acquisitions is pleased to announce today that the Company launched its new corporate website. Click here to visit our new website: https://caduceuscorp.co and our new Twitter account: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

The Company is looking forward to sharing its new vision with existing and new shareholders. Through this new corporate website, Caduceus aims to actively engage and share corporate developments with the investing community. "We feel the importance of a solid digital footprint and communication is more important now than ever especially since the beginning of the pandemic," said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer & Director of CADUCEUS CORP, Inc.

The Company is proud to announce and welcome Alex Chen as its new Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Chen took over the CEO position on January 29th, 2021 after a change in control occurred as detailed in the 8-K filed by the Company on February 3rd, 2021. Click here to view the 8-K Filing.

Mr. Chen was an investment banker and corporate executive. He earned his bachelor's degree in business accounting and corporate finance at Victory University, Australia in 1996 and obtained his CPA in Australia in 1999. Since then, Mr. Chen gained his experience by occupying positions in several areas of the investment industry. First as a company executive, gaining hands-on business management experience with day-to-day responsibilities especially on managing the accounting department and corporate finance division, and as the CFO in numerous companies of different industries including publicly traded companies before becoming an investment banker and corporate advisor, serving high-growth business clients, working directly with CEOs and CFOs. "I am looking forward to executing the new vision, direction and plan for the Company," said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer & Director of CADUCEUS CORP, Inc.

"We believe the new strategy and vision formulated for the Company through our target acquisition profile will allow us to create sustainable growth and shareholder value," said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of CADUCEUS CORP, Inc. The Company will be sharing further details with shareholders and prospective investors in the coming weeks about its acquisition plans.

Lastly, the Company is happy to announce that we started taking the necessary steps to become current with the OTC Markets by registering for OTCIQ access. This is the first step to allow us to upload our most recent filings. Transparency in communication and disclosure is paramount in our relationship with our valued shareholders.

About CADUCEUS CORP, Inc.

CADUCEUS CORP, Inc. is a Wyoming-based holding company focusing on the acquisition & merger of commercialized businesses. We are dedicated to supplying quality, healthy and innovative products and solutions. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC Pink: CSOC)

Corporate Website: https://caduceuscorp.co/

E-mail: info@caduceuscorp.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

