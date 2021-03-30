Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTC Pink: GDMK) ("the Company"), that operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. CEO of the Company, Paul Adler, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a marketing company that owns five different trademarked brands; we manufacture under each brand in numerous SKUs of snack items, which come out of Italy, France, Eastern Europe, Greece, and many other countries," explained Adler. "The products are imported into the United States, and we have direct relationships with Fortune 500 companies," he continued. "We also work with different types of distributors that service different classes of trade."

"One of the major developments that has occurred over the past several months is that we've been working with Costco and they have given us placement in their Northeast region, which actually hit the store floors over the last two weeks with our item Coco Bliss Coconut Wafer Bites," shared Adler. "Currently, if you walk into any of their stores in the Northeast region or across the East Coast, you will find our products," he said. "We're looking forward to potentially expand this relationship into other regions as well, which we are currently working on."

Jolly commented on the Company's 2020 revenues, which seemed to flourish despite COVID-19 challenges. "What drove sales during 2020?", asked Jolly. "We actually were one of the benefactors of growing at a double-digit pace over the past year, which occurred due to many new items that we were able to place into our sales channels," explained Adler. "One of the major things we were looking at was being able to give consumers an eCommerce platform to send products over to their house, which we used Amazon for," said Adler. "That was one of the major factors that helped us grow our eCommerce platform."

The conversation then turned to a recent press release detailing the Company's appointment of Serge Kats as their new Director of Operations. "We're very fortunate to be able to recruit Mr. Kats, who has been in the private banking sector where he managed middle market companies, grew their relationships, and managed over $100 million under the management," said Adler. "To bring Mr. Kats in as the Director of Operations will help us grow and put the right staff in the right places in order to expand to the next level."

"What's your outlook for 2021 and beyond?", asked Jolly. "We have seen a strong demand for our items and there are a lot of new things in development," said Adler. "We believe we could see very strong growth over the next two to three quarters, which would put us in a completely different platform as an OTC company," he continued. "With that being said, we are also looking to see the potential of an uplist to the NASDAQ."

To close the interview, Adler elaborated on the demand for the Company's products, which are being developed and marketed under a brand name that has been on the marketplace for quite some time and has a strong following. "We want to be able to attract long-term shareholders for our company as we believe in showing strong growth in our company's top line revenue with these product lines as well as potentially seek out acquisitions in this space as part of our roll up strategy, and being a part of that successful story going forward," closed Adler.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery ("DSD") as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

