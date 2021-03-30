Plan, Price and Profit from Pricefx Enables Businesses to Optimize and Automate Pricing Strategy with AI-powered Insights

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has simplified its product offering around three core packages: Plan, Price and Profit. Under the new model, Pricefx will offer subscription-free advanced analytics as part of the Plan package and AI optimization is included in the subscription for both the Price and Profit packages. This new simplified solution offering makes it easier than ever to understand the value and the benefits Pricefx delivers to its customers.

"With the introduction of a simplified set of packaged solutions, Pricefx continues to put solving customers' business challenges at the top of our strategic agenda," said Toby Davidson, Chief Product Officer for Pricefx. "This model crystalizes the value we deliver, enabling our customers to clearly see how Pricefx can drive their business forward. Offering our world class analytics subscription-free with our Plan package and embedding AI optimization into our Price and Profit packages demonstrates our commitment to rapid time-to-value and powering profitable growth for our customers."

The Pricefx Plan package offers subscription-free advanced analytics to consolidate data and gain customer insights, identify more opportunities, and increase margins and profits. By including Accelerators for rapid activation of CRM and sales transaction data, customers can start realizing value in as little as one day.

The Pricefx Price package provides customers with a comprehensive set of price management tools. It leverages AI-powered price optimization to fine-tune all pricing elements simultaneously with speed and accuracy. The Pricefx Profit package empowers sales teams to autonomously and efficiently handle sales inquiries at a granular level while reaching the best deal outputs to increase profit. It contains an industry-only CPQ with integrated Value Estimation features, coupled with the industry's leading large deal negotiation and deal management workflow solution.

PricefxPlasma, the company's ground breaking big data benchmarking solution, is also included with the Price and Profit packages for participating customers. Cloud hosting and Platform connectivity and integration also comes standard with all packages.

More details on Pricefx Plan, Price and Profit can be found on its newly redesigned website, which also includes additional information on vertical industry solutions for food and beverage, retail/digital commerce, discrete manufacturing, process and chemical manufacturing, and wholesale distribution.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005094/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR for Pricefx

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480