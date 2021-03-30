Sentri7 and POC Advisor clinical surveillance solutions recognized as game-changers for C. difficile infection, sepsis, and decompensation monitoring

Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, is recognized by Frost Sullivan with a 2021 New Product Innovation Award for its "state-of-the-art suite of clinical surveillance solutions that contribute to vastly improved patient outcomes and measurable reductions in the cost of care."

According to Victor Camlek, Principal Analyst for Frost Sullivan's global Healthcare Life Sciences team, "Wolters Kluwer is developing an innovative mix of clinical surveillance solutions that are highly focused on optimizing alert performance and data analytics. As large integrated hospital systems attempt to operate a consistent clinical program across diverse electronic health records, the solution' advanced technology platform allows for the centralized standardization of clinical initiatives to optimize performance."

Earlier intervention when it matters most

Every minute counts for patients at risk of developing sepsis or healthcare-associated infections like C. difficile (C. diff). Wolters Kluwer's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology and evidence-based algorithms allow its Sentri7 and POC Advisor offerings to enable clinical interventions with the right care at the right time to improve patient outcomes.

Independent analysis by Frost Sullivan found that "Wolters Kluwer is positioning its clinical surveillance program as an outstanding resource that can spot at-risk patients more quickly than other surveillance products while also delivering exceptional alert quality." Wolters Kluwer's renowned clinical content from Lexicomp and UpToDate is directly integrated into its advanced clinical surveillance solutions, giving health systems a complete solution supported by evidence-based content, not just alerts.

Game-changing clinical surveillance

Frost's Camlek adds, "If we extrapolate these examples of service quality across a broader population, it is quite evident that Wolters Kluwer is offering a game-changing clinical surveillance family of products that will overcome long-standing challenges that have simply gone unresolved for far too long."

"We're honored to receive this award from Frost Sullivan," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager for Clinical Surveillance, Compliance Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "The award recognizes the hard work of our team of physicians, epidemiologists, antimicrobial stewardship experts, product developers, and data scientists who stand behind these solutions. By coupling advanced technologies such as AI with evidence-based medicine, our solutions are helping clinicians provide the same care everywhere to improve outcomes and performance."

