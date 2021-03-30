Net Savings Link (NSAV) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 31, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the recently appointed Board of Director of NSAV, Mr. Yuen Wong in real time.

In addition to his position with NSAV, Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io, the world's first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

Mr. Yuen Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com. BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart's platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24 hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Mr. Yuen Wong will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions.

Joining Mr. Wong at the conference will be future NSAV partner, Mr. James Yao.

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV) will be presenting at 9:00 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am thrilled that our company has been invited to participate at tomorrow's Emerging Growth Conference. The conference is both a fantastic and unique opportunity for NSAV to gain the attention of thousands of investors and investment advisers from around the world."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

