Alpha II LLC: Alpha II Announces Launch of Updated E&M Generate Application

Pioneering E&M coding solution gets reenergized after first E&M guideline changes in over 25 years

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions focused on improved revenue cycle performance for both ambulatory and acute care providers, announces an update to their E&M Generate solution to include the revised 2021 office and outpatient evaluation and management guideline updates.

A pioneer in E&M service calculation, Alpha II created the first version of E&M Generate before official evaluation, and management codes were developed. "Alpha II first developed a tool to help providers code their visits with accuracy and assurance in the early '90s," says Stuart Newsome, vice president of strategic partnerships at Alpha II. "That solution evolved over the last 30 years, adapting to technology growth, as well as adopting the various changes to regulatory requirements. Now with the first major regulatory shift for E&M coding in the last 25 years, E&M Generate continues to adopt the necessary changes to ensure providers are compliant while receiving the appropriate reimbursement they deserve."

Used by physicians, coders, auditors, and electronic health record systems (EHRs) for decades, E&M Generate leverages a unique method for assessing risk, thereby objectively determining medical decision-making more accurately than any other solution. The simplicity and adaptability of the tool makes it a favorite of software developers and customers alike.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience have produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available-hundreds of thousands of man-hours in the making and continually under development. As a result, the company is well-positioned to help large groups/hospital systems and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

Alpha II's software supports accurate coding, compliance, and claims editing for healthcare providers, clearinghouses, and government entities both directly and through reseller partners. The company's toolsets, data content, and rules engines plug and play with electronic health record, practice management, and hospital information systems to help their customers comply with the latest healthcare policies, standards, and directives.

Additional information can be found by visiting Alpha II's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, and promotional video.

CONTACT:

Renée Durrance

info@alphaii.com

SOURCE: Alpha II LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637700/Alpha-II-Announces-Launch-of-Updated-EM-Generate-Application