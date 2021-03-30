Nürnberger Beteiligungs (NBG) delivered double-digit earnings growth in FY20, supported by slightly higher gross premiums booked, driven by new business as well as improved investment income in its traditional insurance segment. While management guidance assumes a slight decline in net income in 2021, the company is again optimistic about growth in new premiums across all segments this year. Management has proposed a dividend of €3.30/share (unchanged y-o-y), which implies a yield of 4.3%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...