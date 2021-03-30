QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise successfully completed a pilot trial at a customer site in Morocco during calendar H220 and launched its biofuel variant, bioMSAR which produces 20-30% lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as well as lower nitrogen oxide and particulates. The company is currently preparing for larger scale trials in Morocco, a pilot trial in Utah and on-vessel trials with MSC Shipmanagement, having signed a joint development agreement with the shipping company this January. Management notes that these activities could potentially result in the first commercial shipments of MSAR by the end of calendar year (CY) 2021.

