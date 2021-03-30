Anzeige
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
PR Newswire
30.03.2021 | 17:03
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 30

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:30 March 2021

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 (2), the Company announces that David Morrison has retired from the Board as a non-executive Director with immediate effect.

The Board is grateful to David for the contribution he has made to the Company during his time on the board.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 378 0500

PATAC Limited

© 2021 PR Newswire
