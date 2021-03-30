Risen Energy is planning to add 6 GW of module capacity to its factory in Jiangsu province and Flat Glass wants to add six production lines to its facility in Zhejiang. Meanwhile, JA Solar says it shipped 15.88 GW of solar products last year.Chinese module maker Risen Energy yesterday announced it will invest around RMB2.4 billion ($375 million) in a plan to increase its annual cell and module production capacity in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, by 4 GW and 6 GW, respectively. The solar cells produced will be used for the in-house production of PV panels. The production equipment will be deployed ...

