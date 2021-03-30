Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) renews its cooperation with Ford in the area of infotainment. This new contract covers the areas of Verification Validation of features and functions in the infotainment environment. In a world where our vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and automated, infotainment is an essential part of the driving experience.

AKKA is uniquely positioned at the interface between vehicle and driver with many years of experience in automotive development and a clear focus on digital technologies. Accessing a vehicle via a smartphone, connecting to intelligent urban transport systems and using automated vehicles are shaping the next generation of vehicles towards greater safety and efficiency.

As leader in engineering consulting and R&D services, AKKA will be supporting Ford in the analysis of fault management and of tests up to protocol level in the infotainment environment, providing services such as radio, navigation, connectivity services, app services and Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The Ford Cologne Electrification Center is being built at Ford's Cologne site, where the manufacturer is working on the electrification of its vehicle fleet. Among the areas of focus for AKKA include electrification, autonomous driving and the digital revolution, topics that are currently driving profound innovations. With its recent reorganization of the Centers of Expertise in Germany, focusing on areas such as Connected Technologies, Digital Validation Products and E-Mobility Energy, AKKA has consolidate its positioning to address the future needs of the automotive manufacturers.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

