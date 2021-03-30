The "France Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the haircare sector in France provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The French haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2020. The salon hair care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. L'Oreal S.A., Henkel AG Co. KGaA and Procter Gamble are the leading companies in the French haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French haircare sector.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025
- Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, stand up pouch and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off, twist off, sports cap and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.
Scope
- Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of haircare in France were higher than the global level in 2020
- The per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2020
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French haircare sector
- Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the French haircare
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 64.7% in the French haircare sector, in 2020
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope
- Executive Summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of France in the Global and Western European Markets
- Growth Analysis of France Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of France Compared to Global and Western Europe Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- France Haircare Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Conditioner
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Conditioner
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Conditioner
- Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Colorants
- Market Size Analysis= Category: Hair Loss Treatments
- Market Size Analysis= Category: Perms Relaxers
- Market Size Analysis= Category: Salon Haircare
- Market Size Analysis Category: Shampoo
- Market Size Analysis Category: Styling Agents
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value Share
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- France Risk Index (GCRI) 2020
- France Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western European Markets
Companies Mentioned
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Jacques Dessange
- Vivelle Dop
- Procter Gamble
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Beiersdorf Ag
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc
- Eugene Perma Group S.A.S
