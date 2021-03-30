The "France Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the haircare sector in France provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

The French haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2020. The salon hair care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. L'Oreal S.A., Henkel AG Co. KGaA and Procter Gamble are the leading companies in the French haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French haircare sector.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, stand up pouch and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off, twist off, sports cap and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of haircare in France were higher than the global level in 2020

The per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2020

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French haircare sector

Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the French haircare

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 64.7% in the French haircare sector, in 2020

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of France in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of France Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of France Compared to Global and Western Europe Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

France Haircare Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Conditioner

Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Colorants

Market Size Analysis= Category: Hair Loss Treatments

Market Size Analysis= Category: Perms Relaxers

Market Size Analysis= Category: Salon Haircare

Market Size Analysis Category: Shampoo

Market Size Analysis Category: Styling Agents

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

France Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

France Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western European Markets

Companies Mentioned

L'Oreal S.A.

Jacques Dessange

Vivelle Dop

Procter Gamble

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Beiersdorf Ag

Johnson Johnson Services Inc

Eugene Perma Group S.A.S

