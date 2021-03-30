NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Skanska (46/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Skanska AB (Skanska) held on March 30, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.50 per share. The Ex-date is March 31, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Skanska (SKAB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849581