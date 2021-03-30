SES-IMAGOTAG: OKay Buurtwinkels (Colruyt Group) selects SES-imagotag

The leading Belgian retailer will deploy the VUSION Retail IoT platform in 145 stores in H2 2021

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces that it has been selected by OKay Buurtwinkels, a grocery retailer part of the Colruyt Group, to equip its stores with the VUSION Retail IoT platform and its smart labels.

Following a successful first Cloud roll-out in 250 Colruyt Lowest Prices stores, the leading Belgian retailer selected once again SES-imagotag and its leading-edge IoT solutions for physical commerce. With VUSION, OKay Buurtwinkels will benefit from a customized digital tag solution, specifically developed for the Colruyt group, as well as from the agility of the Cloud platform of SES-imagotag, enabling them to manage basic support tasks and to deploy ESLs in their stores in complete autonomy.

Peter Vanbellingen, CIO Colruyt Group, commented: "The performance, robustness and lightweight infrastructure of the Cloud solution developed by SES-imagotag, as well as its low overall total cost of ownership were all key aspects in our decision. Since we already implemented VUSION in our Colruyt Lowest Prices stores, we also experienced its ability to digitize and automate our highly agile and local pricing strategy. Selecting SES-imagotag for our OKay Buurtwinkels stores was then a natural next step for us. We are excited to further partner with them to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the overall shopping experience for our customers."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, concluded: "We are delighted that the Colruyt group renewed their trust in us, this time for their OKay Buurtwinkels stores. More than ever, we want to provide them with the best retail IoT solution in the market, while ensuring a low total cost of ownership thanks our Cloud. This contract further cements our strong partnership with the Colruyt group, as well as our position as the global leader in ESLs and cloud-based IoT solutions."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

