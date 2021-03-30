Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2021 | 18:17
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Financial Default Fund - New requirement to be met by April 12, 2021

Due to a significant increase in stress test calculations (CCaR), Nasdaq
Clearing AB ("Nasdaq Clearing") has decided to make an additional,
intra-quarterly, Default Fund update for the Financial Default Fund. The new
Default Fund requirements will be distributed on March 31, 2021 and must be
covered by participants at the latest by April 12, 2021 as further detailed
below. 

Following the recalculation the total size of the Default Fund for the
Financial Market will be SEK 1,935 million. 

The new requirement is presented in the Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation
report which can be found in Genium INET Clearing Workstation or Q-port. 

The new requirement is shown under column heading "Required Contribution
(2021-04-12)". 

If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement,
please make sure you meet your requirement on time. Posted contributions shall
be transferred and settled on Nasdaq bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than
10:30 CET on April 12, 2021. All transactions to the Default Fund shall be
marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund custody account number). 

Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure
you are using the correct one. You will find the SSI here. 

Normally, Nasdaq Clearing recalculates the Default Fund size and participants'
Default Fund contributions on a quarterly basis. However, Nasdaq Clearing is
entitled according to its clearing rules to conduct more frequent
recalculations (please refer to Section 1.9A.23 of the Default Fund Rules).
Such intra-quarterly recalculations will be undertaken whenever deemed
necessary by Nasdaq Clearing, e.g. if the exposure changes significantly and
the Default Fund must be increased as a consequence. 

For further information about the Default Fund, please visit the Default Fund
website or contact us using the details below. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq:

Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7088

Clearing Operations: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.