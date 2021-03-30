NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Financial Default Fund - New requirement to be met by April 12, 2021

Due to a significant increase in stress test calculations (CCaR), Nasdaq Clearing AB ("Nasdaq Clearing") has decided to make an additional, intra-quarterly, Default Fund update for the Financial Default Fund. The new Default Fund requirements will be distributed on March 31, 2021 and must be covered by participants at the latest by April 12, 2021 as further detailed below. Following the recalculation the total size of the Default Fund for the Financial Market will be SEK 1,935 million. The new requirement is presented in the Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium INET Clearing Workstation or Q-port. The new requirement is shown under column heading "Required Contribution (2021-04-12)". If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement, please make sure you meet your requirement on time. Posted contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than 10:30 CET on April 12, 2021. All transactions to the Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund custody account number). Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure you are using the correct one. You will find the SSI here. Normally, Nasdaq Clearing recalculates the Default Fund size and participants' Default Fund contributions on a quarterly basis. However, Nasdaq Clearing is entitled according to its clearing rules to conduct more frequent recalculations (please refer to Section 1.9A.23 of the Default Fund Rules). Such intra-quarterly recalculations will be undertaken whenever deemed necessary by Nasdaq Clearing, e.g. if the exposure changes significantly and the Default Fund must be increased as a consequence. For further information about the Default Fund, please visit the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. For further information, please contact Nasdaq: Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7088 Clearing Operations: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880