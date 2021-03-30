TailoredPay's newly revamped website aims to transform the online payments space for small businesses that are in search of an alternative payment provider.

The new website incorporates features that enable online businesses of all technical capabilities to quickly and seamlessly accept online payments. In addition to simplifying the process of payment acceptance for eCommerce merchants, TailoredPay also simplified the information available on its website, making it more understandable for both beginners and advanced merchants.

The company offers solutions to businesses in a variety of niches including health beauty, travel, web design/development and online dating industries that require seamless payment integration solutions.

They identified a gap in the market, created by the lengthy compliance processes and expensive integrations that merchants experience when seeking payment solutions for their business. The company aims to create a payment solution that simplifies the application and setup process, using powerful APIs to offer merchants more control over the payment experience. TailoredPay was created in response to the need for a seamless, more simplified payment experience.

About TailoredPay

TailoredPay is an online payment platform that provides cross-device payment options to online businesses wishing to accept credit and debit cards. They offer merchants the flexibility to process both one-time and recurring payments on desktop and mobile devices.

The company has been operating in the payment processing industry for more than 4 years. Their team is led by seasoned Fintech and IT-industry professionals with a wealth of international experience.

TailoredPay's mission is to refine the payment process for online merchants to offer the fastest and most seamless payment experience: "We are aware of common issues that online merchants experience, for example settlement delays and low conversion rates due to hosted checkout pages. Our reliable payment solution minimizes cart abandonment and ensures that businesses benefit from uninterrupted cash flow, consequently optimizing their profits."

Interested merchants can obtain more information at www.tailoredpay.com. The company processes new applications within 24 business hours and uses high levels of security and encryption standards to protect your data.

