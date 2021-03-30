Presbyopia Treatment Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% during the Study Period [2018-2030], Anticipates DelveInsight

Presbyopia market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence owing to an increase in the geriatric population, an upsurge in the product's launch, increasing lifestyle changes, & growing research in pharmaceutical treatment.
LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Presbyopia Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Presbyopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Presbyopia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Presbyopia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Presbyopia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
Some of the key takeaways of the Presbyopia Market Research Report
- Findings from the secondary domain suggest that as many as 80% of the uncorrected presbyopes faced trouble performing near-vision-related tasks such as reading, writing, threading needles, and using mobile devices, which could impact patients' productivity.
- According to the WHO, 1.8 billion people globally were diagnosed with presbyopia in 2015 and cases are expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2030. In the US alone, around 120 million people are currently living with presbyopia. And cases are expected to increase in the future, opening a new window of opportunities for emerging therapies.
- Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs, and there is a high unmet need for new therapies for Presbyopia treatment. All current non-pharmacological treatment options are either inconvenient or invasive, posing a major unmet need for people with presbyopia to enhance the quality of life. There is a clear unmet need for effective, safe, comfortable, convenient, and easy-to-use therapies, which can also slow, halt or reverse the progression rate.
- Recently, some developmental initiatives have been taken towards Presbyopia management as major key players such as Novartis AG, ORASIS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eyenovia, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Ocuphire Pharma, Visus Therapeutics, and others have shown interest in developing therapies.
- Potential therapies such as AGN-190584, MicroLine (PilocarpineOphthalmic), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), PresbiDrops, VTI-001 (Brimochol), AGN-241622, UNR844, MicroLine, AGN-190584, AGN-241622, and several others are under clinical trials for investigating new Presbyopia treatment options. They will provide efficient therapeutic approaches with novel mechanisms of action to treat patients affected with Presbyopia.
- Most of the current emerging therapies are based on the pilocarpine, which produces a "pinhole" effect for vision accommodation with the pupil's constriction. As per our analysis, the FDA might slap warnings for these drugs on approval, limiting drugs usage in driving at night and operating heavy machinery, especially in poor light.
Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near-focusing ability that occurs with age. Presbyopia is caused partly due to age-related changes in the proteins within the eye lens, due to which it becomes thicker, more challenging, and less flexible. This loss of flexibility affects the lens's ability to refract light rays, which affects the eye's capacity to focus.
Presbyopia mainly affects the age-group between 40 and 60 as the eyes' lenses naturally lose elasticity due to the ageing process. According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total Presbyopia prevalent cases in the 7MM were 286,994,105 cases in 2020. These cases are expected to grow with a nominal CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2030.
The Presbyopia Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
- Total Presbyopia Prevalent Cases
- Total Presbyopia Diagnosed Cases
- Total Presbyopia Age-specific Cases
- Presbyopia Gender-specific Cases
- Presbyopia Severity-specific Cases
- Total Presbyopia Treated cases
Presbyopia Treatment Market
The Presbyopia treatment goal is to compensate for the inability of the eyes to focus on nearby objects. Currently, the market is mainly dominated by non-pharmacological treatment options such as corrective eyeglasses (spectacle lenses) or contact lenses, refractive surgery, or lens implants. Current clinical management of Presbyopia includes off-label treatment using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), parasympathetic agonists, miotic agents, or some other tempering agents. The most commonly used agents are Pilocarpine, Carbachol, Aceclidine, Brimonidine, Nepafenac, and others.
Presbyopia pharmacological treatment is based on using ophthalmic drops for improving near vision. Many different modifications, including the combination of two parasympathomimetics and an NSAID, two parasympathomimetics and one parasympatholytic, carbachol 2.25% with brimonidine 0.2%, and a variety of pilocarpine 0.247%, phenylephrine 0.78%, polyethylene glycol 0.09%, nepafenac 0.023%, pheniramine 0.034%, and naphazoline 0.003% were studied. A different strategy based on lipoic acid derivative drops aims to soften the crystalline lens.
In the US and Europe, some tempering components of the drug formulation also used as an off-label treatment in Presbyopia are brimonidine to reduce ciliary muscle contraction, bromfenac, diclofenac, and dexamethasone to minimise inflammation and ciliary muscle contraction, phenylephrine to decrease ciliary muscle contraction, naphazoline to minimise redness, tropicamide to reduce accommodation, and polyethylene glycol to increase comfort.
The companies have initiated clinical trials to investigate new treatment options and manage disease in the 7MM.
Presbyopia Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players
- AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
- MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia
- PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals
- Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma
- UNR844 (Lipoic acid choline ester; formerly known as EV06): Novartis
- VTI-001 (Brimochol): Visus Therapeutics
- AGN-241622: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
And several others.
In conclusion, Presbyopia Market Growth will surge due to market drivers such as an increase in the geriatric population, increasing research in pharmaceutical treatment, and an upsurge in the launch of products; on the other hand, there are a few impediments such as rising healthcare costs, lack of accessibility of eye care services, and shortage of trained ophthalmologists will hamper the growth.
Scope of the Presbyopia Market Insight Report
- Geography Covered: 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).
- Presbyopia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Presbyopia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
- Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Presbyopia: Novartis AG, ORASIS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eyenovia, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Ocuphire Pharma, Visus Therapeutics, and others, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
Table of Contents
1
Presbyopia Key Insights
2
Presbyopia Report Introduction
3
Presbyopia Market Overview at a Glance
4
Executive Summary of Presbyopia
5
Presbyopia Market: Future Perspective
6
Presbyopia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7
Presbyopia Disease Background and Overview
8
Presbyopia Diagnosis
9
Early Detection and Prevention of Presbyopia
10
Presbyopia Current Treatment Practices
11
Guidelines of Presbyopia
12
Presbyopia Epidemiology and Patient Population
12.1
The United States
12.2
EU5 Countries
12.2.1
Germany
12.2.2
France
12.2.3
Italy
12.2.4
Spain
12.2.5
The United Kingdom
12.3
Japan
13
Presbyopia Patient Journey
14
Key Endpoints in Presbyopia Clinical Trials
15
Presbyopia Emerging Drugs
15.1
AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
15.2
MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia
15.3
PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals
15.4
Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma
15.5
UNR844 (Lipoic acid choline ester; formerly known as EV06): Novartis
15.6
VTI-001 (Brimochol): Visus Therapeutics
15.7
AGN-241622: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
16
Conjoint Analysis of Presbyopia
17
7MM Presbyopia Market Analysis
17.1
The United States Presbyopia Market Size
17.2
EU-5 Presbyopia Market Size
17.2.1
Germany Market Size
17.2.2
France Market Size
17.2.3
Italy Market Size
17.2.4
Spain Market Size
17.2.5
The United Kingdom Market Size
17.3
Japan Presbyopia Market Size
18
Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement
19
KOL Views
20
Presbyopia Market Drivers
21
Presbyopia Market Barriers
22
SWOT Analysis of Presbyopia
23
Presbyopia Unmet Needs
24
Appendix
25
DelveInsight Capabilities
26
Disclaimer
27
About DelveInsight
