Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has decided to remove shares issued by TM hf. ("TM" or "the Company") from trading, with reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. on March 30, 2021 , where it was disclosed that the Company had requested the removal of its shares from trading. The shares will be removed from trading after market close March 31, 2021. Since the merger with Kvika banki hf. has taken place trading in TM will be suspended until the removal from trading of the Companys' shares takes effect.