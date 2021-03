In reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA), dated March 30, 2021, Kvika banki hf. has taken over all rights and obligations of TM hf. (symbol: TM). Consequently Kvika banki hf. will be the issuer of all bonds previously issued by TM hf. as from March 31, 2021. The changes will be activated in the Nasdaq Iceland trading system on April 6th, 2021.